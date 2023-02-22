St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Call to save the missing link of Wolli Creek's green corridors

By Jim Gainsford
Updated February 22 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 11:30am
The Wolli Creek Preservation Society is hoping to stop several blocks of government-owned land from being sold so they can be used to create a vital missing link between two of Sydney's rare green corridors.

