Call to save the missing link of Wolli Creek's green corridors

The Wolli Creek Preservation Society is hoping to stop several blocks of government-owned land from being sold so they can be used to create a vital missing link between two of Sydney's rare green corridors.
The society is calling on the NSW Minister for Planning and the Shadow Minister for Planning to transfer several vacant blocks at Unwin Road, Earlwood to council control to formalise the link.
"It's a consolidation of a link between two green corridors identified by the state Government - the Cooks River corridor and the Wolli Creek corridor," Wolli Creek Preservation Society president Peter Stevens said.
"This would give a continuous green corridor running all the way down the Cooks River and up to the Wolli Creek Valley to Bexley North.
"Combined, this would give a green corridor of more than 13km.
"The Office of Strategic Lands (OSL) holds about eight blocks of land in the Unwin Street, Earlwood area and it wants to sell three of those blocks and is clearing them ready for sale," Mr Stevens said.
"We want the state government not to sell them but to transfer them to Canterbury-Bankstown Council for management at vegetated areas.
"We are wanting and expecting the transfer of several of the blocks it holds in ways compatible with the Unwin Green Street concept. We expect that three flood-prone blocks at the bottom of Unwin Street would be added to Waterworth Park, under Canterbury-Bankstown Council control, and two blocks between Unwin Street and Bayview Avenue would be added to Wolli Creek Regional Park.
"However, OSL is moving to sell three other blocks (14-16 Unwin Street) in the second half of 2023."
Residents are concnered that the OSL proposed to sell those three blocks as single dwellings with a current zoning is 8.5 metres which means a developer could develop these blocks in two-storey dwellings, townhouses or duplex dwellings, which will ruin the integrity of the green corridor plan. ,
"We want these blocks to be transferred to Canterbury-Bankstown City for revegetation in line with the Unwin Green Street concept," Mr Stevens said.
A further two blocks would be added to the Wolli Creek Regional Park.
The proposal has been developed jointly by the Unwin Street resident action group and the Wolli Creek Preservation Society (WCPS).
"Unwin street is a missing link for wildlife safely up and down the two green corridors," Mr Stevens said.
"This consolidation of the green corridor would be of benefit to the whole region, particularly those people living in Bayside and Canterbury-Bankstown on either side of the Wolli Creek green corridor."
Residents have started a petition on change.org and hope to get 500 signatures.
The residents are launching their campaign to persuade the state government next Monday, February 27 at 6pm at the top end of Unwin Street. Everybody is welcome.
Both the Minister for Planning and Minister for Environment have been invited.
The petition links is; www.change.org/UnwinGreenStreet
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
