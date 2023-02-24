The flavours of Ramadan are returning to Bayside

Bayside Council will hold a Ramadan Street Food Celebration on Saturday 15 April at Walz Street, Rockdale.
Walz street will be closed and will be the venue for live entertainment and Halal food venders from 6.30pm to 11.30pm.
The family-friendly night food market will be an opportunity for the whole community to share the spirit of Ramadan.
It will be based on the successful Ramadan food festival held by the council in Rockdale in 2019 which allowed visitors to sample the food of Indonesia, Egypt and Turkey amongst others.
The Ramadan food festival is one of a number of events in the Bayside Council draft events program for 2022-2023.
Bayside Council is also o the lookout for stall holders and food trucks (halal only) to take part in the night market; expressions of interest are now open at the link below: https://www.bayside.nsw.gov.au/form/ramadan-stall-application-form
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.