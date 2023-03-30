When former educator Sue Rose retired about four years ago, she knew she wasn't one to sit at home and watch daytime television.
So she researched volunteering opportunities, and found what became an ideal fit.
Mrs Rose started volunteering in the emergency department at St George Hospital, shortly before COVID-19 hit. There was a period of time volunteers were not allowed to come in, but when restrictions relaxed, the dedicated volunteer took the reins once again.
Alongside her husband, also a passionate volunteer who supports students in schools, Mrs Rose, a former teacher, wanted to give up her time, and give back to the community.
With a particularly passion for health care, inspired by her daughter who works in the field, she began volunteering in the hospital's mental health unit.
Each week on a Tuesday morning for four hours, Mrs Rose busily does her hall rounds in fast track, acute and short stay, signing on at 9am, offering sandwiches to those who can eat something, clearing tables, and re-stocking PPE gear and disinfectant wipes for nurses and doctors.
But it's the personal connections that are particularly beneficial to patients, she said. "Sometimes if people are on their own, some for hours, they can be scared. I'll have a chat with them. This week one lady who was tense asked me if I was a chaplain because she wanted to talk with someone. I said I'm not, but I have big ears and big shoulders," Mrs Rose said.
"Sometimes they need a human touch - holding their hand, to get them through the difficult times."
Mrs Rose has also changed a few nappies in her time, supporting mothers who come into the wards. "Sometimes people are there with babies on their own," she said. "I will help put the little one to sleep, go back and forth with a stroller so mum can relax a bit. My background is with kids so I don't find it hard and it brings parents some reassurance."
She was it was a rewarding role. "It's free for me to give. Sometimes seeing a smile or a laugh, it gets people talking," she said. "The way I attack things is with humour - I joke around with patients. I recently asked one young man in his 30s if he wanted a coffee, and he said 'a double shot latte'. I said, you know what, I make the best instant coffee."
But there are tough times. "It's always challenging with patients with dementia or elderly people from nursing homes - they can't fathom where they are. I will sit with them when nurses don't have time to comfort them," Mrs Rose said.
She also volunteers for the Raise Foundation, a youth in-school mentoring program, Read for Life and extension assistance for gifted students.
"You get more out of it that you put in," Mrs Rose said. "It gives you some sort of meaning that you haven't lost it all, and it grounds you. It doesn't take a lot of your day. I get a lot of enjoyment out of it, and the need is there. These are small things - we're not fixing broken legs, but it's appreciated."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
