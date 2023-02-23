You wouldn't think to combine water safety with movement to music but it's a winning combination at this dance school.
Dance schools across NSW are part of a national program to increase accessibility of water safety education offered for free to early education centres.
It is a collaboration between water safety advocates Kids Alive - Do the Five and Ready Set Dance.
Childcare facilities and companies that work with children under the age of five, including libraries and swim schools, can apply to have a show presented for them at no cost.
Ettingshausens Dance, Theatre and Martial Arts at Kirrawee showcased this week what people can expect from the show.
With another unfortunate summer of drownings across the state, the message for continued water safety is ever-present. In the past year, there were 17 drowning deaths among children under four years of age. Although this is 29 decrease on the previous year, the goal is to get to zero.
Preschool Coordinator Louise Mosley, said the dance school, part of the 250-strong Ready Set Dance studios across Australia, is bringing water safety messages to life through dance.
"We will be sharing the shows with under fives in the community, delivering important water safety messages in a fun and informative way," she said.
"Using the popular Kids Alive songs, based around water safety at the beach, pool and farm, we have created our own water safety dance show with the aim of getting under fives and their parents thinking about water safety."
Ready Set Dance teachers received online training through Kids Alive and the content of the water safety shows aligned with the Early Years Learning Framework and National Quality Standards.
"The initiative also aligns with the Australian Water Safety Strategy (AWSS) 2030, with the AWSS identifying the under-fives as one of the most vulnerable groups to drowning and recognising the need for further education to this group," Ms Mosley said. "We're thrilled to be a part of this water safety education program in our local community."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news.
