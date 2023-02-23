St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Ettingshausens Dance, Theatre and Martial Arts at Kirrawee tackles water safety with Kids Alive and Ready, Set, Dance

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated February 24 2023 - 10:14am, first published 10:00am
Ettingshausens Kirrawee Head of Preschool Dance Georgie Shearer, with Ethan Lawson, with kids who are moving to an educational beat. Picture by Chris Lane

You wouldn't think to combine water safety with movement to music but it's a winning combination at this dance school.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

