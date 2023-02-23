With instruments at the ready, a group of young talented musicians are uniting for a group performance to showcase their skills.
Led by classical pianist, composer and teacher Ambre Hammond of Bardwell Park, this newly-formed orchestra of piano students will gather in musical melody.
Ms Hammond had the idea of putting together an orchestra from her students who play second instruments.
Playing music she has written and arranged, the skilled students from Rockdale, Bexley, Carlton and Hurstville, between the ages of seven and 14 will perform inside her house on February 26.
The 16-piece orchestra will make its debut on Sunday, when the young performers will present original compositions they have written. The event is also being filmed as part of a music documentary.
You wouldn't think it's an ideal venue for a concert but the pianist's house has a concert floor on the top level.
"It's a new house built by an Austrian architect and the top floor has red cedar cathedral ceilings. I've held student concerts here and a salsa gig," Ms Hammond said.
The pianist's public performances came to a halt during COVID-19 so she turned to teaching, and her student numbers started to grow over lockdown, from four to 45.
"I have a slightly unorthodox approach to teaching. My lessons are fun," she said. "My students run outside to do handstand if they're not getting something musically and then it tends to jog. They're so eager and excited to accept any challenge. I'm very proud to get these kids together to interact."
Creating cultural connections is also a focus, as most of her students are of a Chinese background.
"I'm also studying Mandarin," Ms Hammond said. "They're like an extended family. It's blown my mind what they have been able to come up with. I see us performing at the Opera House next year."
This weekend will be quite the highlight for her young troupe, who will no doubt roll out some more performances in coming months.
"We are already at capacity with 100 people but we will have many more epic public performances for the local residents coming with this amazing ensemble," Ms Hammond said.
The concert features:
The Snow Concerto by Oliver Lu (age 8) and The Lost Jellyfish composed by Alice Zhou (age 9)
Video Game Music (Genshin Impact), Katrina Zhang (age 14) and Jacey Cheng (age 14).
Clancy by Nehme Bechara (age 12) and string ensemble.
Others students include Aloysius Hui (age 7), Alan Liang (age 8), Boya Xia (age 9), Terrence Zhang, (age 11), Jayden Wang (age 7) and Joella Bechara (age 10).
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.