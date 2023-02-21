The Salvos are planning to develop their extensive corner site in the centre of Miranda to provide a range of facilities for the disadvantaged along with a mix of apartments.
The Salvation Army owns four properties, 2-6 Willock Avenue and 23 Kiora Road.
At present, the 2447sqm site houses a range of welfare services, including financial crisis assistance, access to transitional housing for vulnerable women and families, hot meals and hampers, training and mentoring to help vulnerable young people attain their driver's licence, counselling for family issues, and drug and alcohol support.
Thirty people work and volunteer on the site, providing assistance to over 150 people of all ages each week.
The Salvation Army announced it had entered a partnership "to transform the site to better meet the growing need for its social support and faith services in Sutherland Shire".
Following a 12-month expression of interest process, Formus Property has been chosen as the development partner for the project.
Formus is a new business started by Ben Fairfax, formerly managing director of Bluestone Capital, which began the Woolooware Bay Town centre development, and Adam Lucas, development manager of that project and others.
A joint statement said Formus and the Salvation Army would explore how the Miranda site can be best utilised to meet the needs of the local community.
"The proposed development will encompass a purpose-built, holistic community centre that offers a range of professional services and faith pathways for community members, enabling vulnerable and disadvantaged people to receive the vital support they need in one convenient and safe location," the statement said.
"The partnership will also investigate building a mix of apartments, including key worker housing, a Salvos Store at ground level and a social enterprise café providing opportunities for social connection and job skills."
The statement said, "Formus is working with award-winning architects Turner and respected urban planners Ethos Urban to investigate options for the site and will embark on comprehensive community consultation and engagement as part of the process.
"There will be no immediate disruptions to services and the on-site construction works are not proposed to commence until approximately mid-2025.
"The development will be funded by Formus while aligning with The Salvation Army's mission, values and intent for the site."
The Salvation Army's Acting NSW/ACT Divisional Commander, Major Mark Everitt, said the Army had conducted a comprehensive search for the right partner to help maximise the missional outcomes and ensure good stewardship of the local landmark.
"It is important for us to partner with a developer whose people are aligned with the Salvos' mission, values and intent for this iconic site," Major Everitt said.
"We are excited to embark on this partnership with Formus to realise the full potential of the Miranda site in having a positive impact in the community.
"Ben and Adam are both local to Sutherland Shire and have a great track record in working with organisations like ours to help guide critical change and enable our work to continue for future generations.
"We are privileged to have walked alongside so many people in Sutherland Shire for over 55 years, and we hope the community will continue to know that anyone from any walk of life can come in, be valued and supported in the most loving and professional way at Shire Salvos."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
