It was only by chance Vicki Schofield was in her former hometown where Cyclone Gabrielle hit New Zealand.
But she did not expect to be the one to lend a helping hand, alongside the army and navy personnel.
Mrs Schofield, of Gymea, is the catering officer of Grays Point Rural Fire Service. Her husband Ian is its captain. She was visiting her parents in Gisborne on the north island, which was smashed by the cyclone on February 12.
The number of people still missing after Cyclone Gabrielle has dropped to eight. The death toll is at 11 and thousands of homes have been destroyed, with heavy rain again prompting more evacuations in Hawke's Bay, one of the worst affected areas. But more fierce weather is predicted.
Some of Mrs Schofield's relatives lost their houses, including her brother's, which was flattened by the extreme winds.
"They are still recovering. We lost power, and all our communications were down for four days. I couldn't get hold of Ian at first but managed to get a message to him to let him know we were safe," Mrs Schofield said. "We only have two supermarkets here and there was no electronic pay. There was a two block queue of people waiting to get food."
The nearby river was flooded, she said, with banks collapsing, threatening homes.
"Because lots of pines are logged, the slash gets left behind and the logs wash down the river, breaking away bridges and causing flooding," Mrs Schofield said.
"I was having morning tea and saw people unloading two helicopters at the park across the way. I took off my thongs and went down to help."
She was assisting volunteer charity The Nest Collective, which provides urgent baby essential supplies to families in need.
"I felt quite useless because I'm not strong enough to help clean people's homes - there was soot up to the eaves," Mrs Schofield said. "But this is really close to my heart and it was just a lovely community pulling together."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
