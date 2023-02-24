Bayside in $1 million trial to improve safety for women in transport precincts

Bayside Council will receive up to $1 million in funding from Transport for NSW to increase safety for women and girls near transport hubs.
As part of the Safer Cities Program, Bayside is one of ten Councils selected by Transport for NSW (TfNSW) to participate in the "Her Way Project Stream.
This is aimed at improving safety and the perception of safety in spaces near transport precincts so that the public, in particular women and girls, will be more inclined to use public transport.
This may include providing improved lighting, murals and the activation of public spaces.
Projects will be determined in consultation with local women and girls, specifically those from Cultural and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) communities.
They will co-design public spaces which will be activated to create vibrant, welcoming spaces fostering public life.
Potential projects will be evaluated over a six-month engagement process with the community.
Transport for NSW has selected Bayside Council because of its diverse communities. Engagement with CALD communities is an essential component of this program.
The program must be completed by June, 2024.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
