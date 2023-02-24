St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Bayside in $1 million trial to improve safety for women in transport precincts

JG
By Jim Gainsford
February 24 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
As part of the Safer Cities Program, Bayside is one of ten Councils selected by Transport for NSW (TfNSW) to participate in the "Her Way Project Stream.

Bayside Council will receive up to $1 million in funding from Transport for NSW to increase safety for women and girls near transport hubs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.