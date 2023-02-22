St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Further flooding as Sutherland Shire cops another drenching

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated February 22 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SES units respond to flooding on Port Hacking Road, Miranda on February 9 this year. Picture Facebook

Sutherland Shire copped another drenching in thunderstorm activity yesterday (Tuesday).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.