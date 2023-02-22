Sutherland Shire copped another drenching in thunderstorm activity yesterday (Tuesday).
The highest 24-hour rainfall recorded at fixed gauges in Sydney's south was 63mm at Cronulla South, followed by 47mm at Lucas Heights, 56mm at Royal National Park and 54mm at Darkes Forest.
Other figures included Peakhurst (42mm), Sans Souci (27mm) and Woronora Dam 25mm
SES Sutherland Shire received 23 jobs, taking the total number from three severe weather incidents this month to more than 220.
On Thursday February 9, a violent storm resulted in 129 jobs, including 13 flood rescues.
Last Saturday, February 18, the SES received 70 requests for assistance following ferocious winds.
Inspector Sam Corby, deputy local commander for the three shire units, said, during yesterday's storm, flash flooding occurred on Taren Point Road and Alfords Point Road - "the usual suspects".
"Audley Weir also went into flood at approximately 1.30am today (Wednesday) and was promptly closed by police and SES," he said.
"Our key message with the flash flooding would be to remind motorists not to drive through floodwaters. Even shallow water can cause cars to float, and the murky water can conceal a range of submerged hazards."
SES Sutherland Shire has had a busy month.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
