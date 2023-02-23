St George Private Hospital has bolstered its nursing cohort, welcoming 32 new nursing graduates this month, an almost 30 per cent increase on the intake from the previous year.
During the two-year graduate program, the graduate nurses will get to experience working in a variety of medical, day surgery and rehabilitation settings.
St George Private Hospital Chief Executive Peter Ridley, said the graduates would have the opportunity to learn from some of NSW's best nurses.
"We're excited to welcome nine new graduate nurses to St George Private Hospital. I'm certain they'll enjoy their time working with our experienced and dedicated teams of nurses in a range of service areas," Mr Ridley said.
St George Private Hospital offers services including Cardiology, Ear, Nose and Throat, Endocrinology, Gynaecology, Haematology, an ICU, Neurosurgery, Obstetrics, Oncology, Orthopaedics including robotic surgery, and Paediatrics and is internationally recognised as a centre of "Bariatric Excellence".
"One of the benefits of working in private health care is the opportunity to experience a huge variety of different nursing roles from operating theatres to rehabilitation, on our wards and even our intensive care unit," Mr Ridley said.
"The graduate program includes a foundation year and a development year to train, coach and support them to help them build a career with Ramsay and provide opportunities to specialise in their chosen area of nursing.
"Once their part of the Ramsay family, they'll be able to access our Ramsay Nursing and Midwifery Academy which offers 10 programs to advance and upskill our nursing staff and offer mentorship opportunities.
Programs including the Nurse Leaders of Tomorrow Program which supports nurse unit managers (NUMs) with a formal upskilling course to develop them as leaders and reach their goals of obtaining senior nursing positions.
The Nurse Practitioner Program, a two-year Master of Nursing Practice course designed to enhance registered nurses' knowledge and advance their practice skills in a range of areas including professional autonomy, accountability and clinical leadership.
One of the new registered nurses, Carol Anderson, 54, said she chose nursing because of the difference a nurse can make to someone's day and health.
"It's extremely rewarding and a thought provoking privilege," she said.
"After a very broad and extensive previous working life, I had the opportunity to choose my final career doing something I was passionate about, something that gave me joy and job satisfaction, pathways for great opportunity, flexibility and career stability."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
