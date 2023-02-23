St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

St George Private Hospital boosts graduate nurse intake by 30 per cent

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated February 24 2023 - 9:43am, first published 7:00am
St George Private Hospital staff welcome new graduate nurses in February. Picture by Chris Lane

St George Private Hospital has bolstered its nursing cohort, welcoming 32 new nursing graduates this month, an almost 30 per cent increase on the intake from the previous year.

