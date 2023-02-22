The Australian Parkinson's Genetic Study is calling for Chinese Australians to take part in ground-breaking nationwide research, with the aim to crack genetic code of Parkinson's.
About 28.2 per cent of people living in St George and Sutherland Shire have Chinese ancestry, and may be eligible to participate in the study.
Researchers at the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute, with support from the Shake It Up Australia Foundation and The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, are leading the study, which is part of the Global Parkinson's Genetics Program involving more than 160,000 participants from 58 countries, including more than 7000 in Australia.
Parkinson's disease affects more than 100,000 Australians and has an annual economic cost of over $775.4 million. Despite being the second most common neurological condition in the country, its causes are still poorly understood.
While Parkinson's affects people from all ethnicities, there are some variations in the genetic and clinical characteristics in Asian populations such as Indians and Chinese. Currently, only seven per cent of APGS participants identify as non-European, and researchers aim to increase this to 15 per cent or more in the coming months.
With the help of Chinese Australians diagnosed with Parkinson's, scientists can better understand differences in the disease presentation, progression, and treatment response among different populations.
The study involves a 25-minute commitment from the comfort of your home, which includes donating a saliva sample and completing a questionnaire.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.