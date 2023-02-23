Petition claims 'commercialisation' of Gardiner Park

The stand-off between residents and sporting groups over the use of Gardiner Park, Banksia came to a head at this week's (February 22) Bayside Council meeting.
Residents tabled a petition with Bayside Council calling for a stop to the commercialisation of the park.
The 332-signature petition states that residents have been shut out of Gardiner Park by sports clubs and the noise and night lights are impacting those living adjacent to the park.
The claims of commercialisation and overuse of the park were disputed by park users Banksia Tigers and St George Football Association who pointed out they are not-fo-profit organisations run by volunteers.
Councillor Greta Werner submitted a motion at the council meeting calling on the council to note the concerns of residents and report back on what the council can do regarding the issues raised in the petition.
"Residents are asking that the use of the soccer fields at the park to be adjusted to what it was before the implementation of the synthetic field," she said.
"They have collected evidence that Gardiner Park is now used six days a week during summer and seven days during winter, and that this represents more than double the usage compared with usage prior to the synthetic field being installed in 2021."
The residents' petition also asked the council to exclude the medium grass field at the northern end of the park from any bookings to allow for informal, passive recreation.
Resident Garnet Brownbill said that since 2018 Gardiner Park has had an increase in usage of nearly 300 per cent.
"From 120 days, Gardiner Park is now hired for 315 days a year when both the main field and the second field are being hired," he said.
"The playing of soccer in the summer months contradicts the park's Plan of Management and Conservation Management Plan. Cricket should be played instead but cricket can no longer be played. Instead the field is booked year-round for football," he said.
Resident Catriona Carver, president of the Natural Turf Alliance, said usage has changed.
"There is no off-season anymore," she said.
Ms Carver called for an acoustic report on the park and for the council to facilitate a meeting with the soccer community to discuss the issues on the park usage at a round table.
Banksia Tigers president, Hassan Chebli, disputed the residents' claims.
"315 days is very excessive and nowhere reflects the current bookings we have at the park," he said.
"Gardiner Park is the home of the Banksia Tigers but it is also used by local schools, Football St George and other sporting clubs. The usage of the park by Banksia has not changed.
"We used to book the park Monday to Friday at weekends before the synthetic project and today we are booking the same time slots for the winter season as per the Development Application conditions which stipulate we can use the park Monday to Friday up to 9.30pm.
"The grass field area at the northern end of the field is designated area for our under 8s to 12s. Football St George schedules competition games over the weekends in the winter season and we run our training session from there as well.
"If we exclude this, as requested by Cr Werner, this will reduce the playing area for the Under 8s to Under 12s. Football St George will not be able to schedule any games over the weekend for this age group."
Irene Hatzipetros, chair and director of St George Football Association also disputed the park commercialisation claim, saying the sporting groups who use the park are not commercial organisations.
"Our association and Banksia Tigers are not-for-profit organizations run by volunteers who dedicate a voluminous amount of their time," she said.
"Taking away the grass field will be detrimental to our playing communities. Let little kids play," she said.
Cr Andrew Tsounis said there is no special treatment for groups using the park.
"Fees and charges are the same across all parks," he said.
"I don't think commercialisation is an appropriate word. If there is a perception of over-use or exclusion of other activities, maybe we need to look at that."
Cr Bill Saravinovski said, "I urge everyone to get together. There is no way that Banksia TIgers is going to walk away from Gardiner Park. What are we going to do, kick all the kids out on the streets?"
Cr Paul Sedrak said the issue was not about the commercialisation of Gardiner Park.
"What we are talking about here is all to do with the synthetic field," he said."The fight has nothing to do with Banksia Tigers. It's to do with council. We made that decision, not them and now they are being targeted."
Cr Werner urged councillors to support her motion.
"This is about a petition that was signed by 92 per cent of people who live near the park. 332 people signed the petition. It's very important council notes their concerns and that we come to a balance whereby everybody makes a little bit of a compromise."
Cr Werner's motion was not supported.
Instead, councillors unanimously supported a motion submitted by Cr Liz Barlow, chair of the Gardiner Park Reference Group, that: council receive and note the petition; that councillors be provided with an information session regarding usage of all counci's sporting grounds; and that the Gardiner Park Reference Group welcomes ideas for the park.
