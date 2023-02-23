Bayside residents may soon be able to plant memorial trees

Bayside residents may soon be able to have memorials in public parks to commemorate the passing, or achievements of loved ones and community members.
Bayside Council has released its draft Memorial Policy at this week's (February 22) council meeting for discussion.
The move follows a request last year that council consider allowing memorial donated garden seats in the local government area.
But instead of memorlal park benches, seas of plaues, the draft policy recommends that residents can create an Individual Memorial to a loved one through tree planting in council's public open space.
After Council officers have conducted research into practices adopted by other councils, they found that donated spark benches is not recommended to avoid council parks ending up as a patchwork of furniture without a consistent look and feel or connection to existing park furniture.
Furthermore, there are many people who are uncomfortable sitting on seating memorialising a deceased person, which leaves Council maintaining an asset that cannot be used by the whole community, the council report said.
Instead, trees, sourced from a council nursery, will support the council's aim of enhancing the local tree canopy in urban and natural areas.
The policy also allows for a Community Memorial to memorialise individuals, groups who have had a significant impact on the local community by affixing a standard 'Roundel' within, or on, a Council community asset.
Community Memorials would be approved in exceptional circumstances and applicants for a roundel will need to demonstrate this through the application process.
Last year, Bayside Council established an adopt a tree program to allow residents to request a street tree be planted in front of their property.
Council will recommend a selection of native trees based on a number of criteria and residents will be asked to take care of the tree including watering.
Council also planned to examine extending the program to include 'Memorial trees' or 'tree for Mum' type events.
