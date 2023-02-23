St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Bayside residents may soon be able to plant memorial trees

JG
By Jim Gainsford
February 23 2023 - 4:00pm
Bayside Council last year establihed an Adopt a Tree Program. The council also planned to examine extending the program to include 'Memorial trees' or 'tree for Mum' type events.

Bayside residents may soon be able to have memorials in public parks to commemorate the passing, or achievements of loved ones and community members.

