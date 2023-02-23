A move to bring forward consultation and discussion on Sutherland Shire Council's response on the Voice referendum has failed.
At Monday night's council meeting, Liberal councillors, with the support of independent Laura Cowell, defeated an urgency motion, moved by Labor's Jack Boyd and seconded by independent Leanne Farmer.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce, the leader of the Liberals, said senior council staff had already put in place a plan for a briefing of councillors and discussion by the council's Aboriginal Advisory Committee.
"If they weren't being held, then I think the item would be urgent," he said.
Cr Boyd acknowledged the two meetings were to be held, but said he wanted to "kick start the process".
"This motion goes further than what the officers are proposing in outlining specific consultations and engagements," he said.
Cr Boyd's draft motion sought consultation with the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Advisory Sub-Committee and Reconciliation Action Plan Working Group as to how to best incorporate the Uluru Statement from the Heart into the council's Community Strategic Plan, and what assistance could be provided to stakeholders and organisations in the lead up to the referendum.
He also advocated liaison with federal and state government bodies to better understand what steps, if any, were being taken by local government to help inform next steps
Cr Boyd said later he considered the council's actions in regard to the Voice should be led through consultation with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stakeholders and partners, a principle outlined in the council's Reconciliation Action Plan.
"Council currently has two main bodies to seek guidance on these issues - the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Advisory Sub-Committee and the Reconciliation Action Plan Working Group," he said.
"The motion sought to consult with these bodies to ensure any response is guided by First Nations people.
"The motion would not have committed council to any new positions, but rather to engage these groups and obtain a further briefing for councillors to understand the outcomes of that consultation."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
