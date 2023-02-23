Labor has promised to give NSW public schools more equitable access to education through the International Baccalaureate (IB) program, if a Minns government is elected.
Leader of the opposition and Kogarah MP Chris Minns, joined NSW Shadow Minister for Education Prue Car, and NSW Labor candidate Sarah Kaine were at St Ursula's College Kingsgrove on February 23 to make the pledge.
They want to make the IB available across all school sectors.
The IB offers four courses, the The Primary Years Program and Middle Years Program are offered alongside the NSW curriculum from the early years through to year 10. The Diploma Program and the Career-related Program are offered as alternate year 11 and 12 pathways to the HSC.
IB programs are currently only available in non-government schools in NSW.
The party wants to bring NSW into alignment with public schools in other states, which have the option of running the program.
Mr Minns said that enabling the introduction of the IB was recommended by a 2017 NSW Department of Education report which stated that it would be feasible, possible and practical.
Under the plan, individual public schools would be able to lodge expressions of interest to trial the course or courses that suit their school.
"The Liberals' refusal to allow public schools to offer the International Baccalaureate makes no sense," Mr Minns said.
"The introduction of the IB was recommended by the NSW Department of Education over five years ago, yet the NSW Government ignored it. Labor will act to ensure access to the IB is equitable across all sectors."
St Ursula's College Kingsgrove offers the IB from this year, making it the first systemic Catholic school in Sydney to offer the diploma program to students.
The IB delivers a globally recognised educational qualification. It focuses on critical and analytical thinking, independent learning, and is geared towards university preparation.
Al Zahra College Arncliffe also offers the IB.
Mr Minns said it was about empowering and educating through creative opportunities.
"St Ursula's has done so much to think about the future and promote values for its students," he said. 'We acknowledge the skills and teacher shortage at many schools will not be immediately applying to have as an option for the IB course. This policy is about making sure wherever you go to school we are preparing the next generation of Australians."
Labor is pushing forward with its pre-election promises across the education sector, including enabling more temporary teachers to secure permanent positions, slashing administration hours by five hours a week, creating a literacy and numeracy tutoring program, and banning the use of mobile phones in all NSW public schools to reduce distraction, cyber-bullying and improve education outcomes.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.