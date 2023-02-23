St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Labor vows to 'lift ban' on the International Baccalaureate (IB) program

By Eva Kolimar
February 23 2023 - 1:00pm
Labor Leader Chris Minns with Shadow Minister for Education Prue Car and Labor candidate Sarah Kaine at St Ursula's College Kingsgrove, which offers the International Baccalaureate program from this year. Picture supplied

Labor has promised to give NSW public schools more equitable access to education through the International Baccalaureate (IB) program, if a Minns government is elected.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

