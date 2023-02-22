A kids market is coming to Sutherland Shire in March.
My Kids Market sells gently used items from people who want to offload their no longer needed children's items.
Some items can be purchased for up to 90 per cent off the original price, with some tags still included.
Up to about 70 stallholders will sell their goods across a large range of items.
Families can also host a stall at the event that sells baby and kids clothing, shoes, toys, books, prams, bikes, cots, highchairs, car seats and other nursery items.
My Kids Market NSW is held on a rotating basis in different parts of Sydney including at Sutherland.
Sutherland Basketball Stadium, Rawson Ave, Sutherland, 9am-noon. Adults $4, kids free.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
