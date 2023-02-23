State Labor frontbencher Steve Kamper and the party's candidate for Miranda Simon Earle spent two hours on Tuesday this week talking to small business owners in Gymea Shopping Village.
Mr Kamper, Labor's spokesman on small business, said he and Mr Earle listened to the needs and concerns of the business owners and explained the party's policy in this space for the March 25 election.
"A Minns Labor government will completely overhaul small business policy in NSW," he said.
"We'll give local small businesses preferential weighting in government tenders, introduce a fully staffed NSW Business Bureau that any business owner will able to go to for help navigating government regulations and processes,
"We will sign NSW's first ever Charter for Small Business, formally laying out how small business will be given a seat at the table when government makes new policies and decisions.
"Small Business will be recognised and valued under a Minns Labor Government, and we will make sure our local small businesses stay strong."
Mr Earle said many of the business owners they spoke to said they hadn't had a visit from their MP since Barry Collier was the local member.
Mr Collier left Parliament in 2015.
"If elected, I guarantee that the small business owners of the Miranda electorate will be seeing a lot more of their new local MP," he said.
"I'll be their advocate listening to their concerns and making every effort to ensure their needs are met."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
