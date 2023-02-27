St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Season starts on Saturday for Sharks

John Veage
By John Veage
February 27 2023 - 2:00pm
Aquinas Colts six year old Isaac Polisi in a 'Sharks Have Heart' moment joined the 2023 Sharks squad for their team photo at PointsBet Stadium. Picture John Veage

The Sharks get a stern test early when the 2023 NRL season kicks off this week with games against three top-eight sides from 2022 in the Rabbitohs (home), Eels (away) and Raiders (away) before tackling the Dragons at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium in the local derby.

