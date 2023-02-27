The Sharks get a stern test early when the 2023 NRL season kicks off this week with games against three top-eight sides from 2022 in the Rabbitohs (home), Eels (away) and Raiders (away) before tackling the Dragons at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium in the local derby.
They first face last years bogey team Souths on Saturday, 7.35pm at home.
Cronulla did all the hard work to get themselves a top two finish in 2022 but stumbled in the finals to bow out in disappointing fashion.
With the inclusion of the Dolphins it is once again a split draw and they have to play the Rabbitohs, Raiders, Dragons, Warriors, Bulldogs, Cowboys, Sea Eagles and Knights twice.
There's plenty of strike and depth in the Sharks squad with Connor Tracey and Braydon Trindall unlikely to make the cut in Round 1.
They welcome prop Oregon Kaufusi from Parramatta and with the departure of Lachlan Miller and season-ending injury to Kade Dykes signed Knights junior Max Bradbury and former Storm utility Daniel Atkinson (halves).
When the Sharks lined up for their 2023 season team photo last week the coaches seat was being warmed by Aquinas Colts 6 yr old Isaac Polisi.
A serious injury might stop Isaac from playing footy in 2023, but it didn't stop him visiting PointsBet Stadium and meeting some of his NRL idols.
Just five and after his first season of junior league when he played for Aquinas Colts in the under 6's, Isaac broke his neck in a preschool accident and is in a neck brace.
While he continues his recovery, Isaac will be unable to play however in a Sharks Have Heart, 'Heartfelt Moment' in supporting members and JRL players, Isaac was asked down to rub shoulders with the Sharks NRL squad.
While he won't have the opportunity to join his Colt's team this season, Isaac was invited to be a part of the Sharks team, where he managed to slip into the team poster photo, next to Sharks co-captains Wade Graham and Dale Finucane, before meeting an ex-Colt's junior in Blayke Brailey and his favourite player Nicho Hynes.
Blayke also signed then gifted his boots to Isaac as a memento of his special afternoon at PointsBet.
