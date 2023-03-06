Sutherland Shire surfers will be taught first aid and shark attack response training with the help of a NSW state government grant.
Surfing Sutherland Shire, the umbrella organisation for the shire's surfing community, has been awarded $3610 in a new round of the NSW Government's Local Sport Grant Program.
A wide range of other sports projects in the shire have also been funded after Cronulla MP Mark Speakman and Heathcote MP Lee Evans announced a total of 18 recipients, with some grants spread across the electorates.
This year surfers werent forgotten with Cronulla Sharks Boardriders receiving $5773 for education and training for juniors.
Southside Malibu Club - replacement of core equipment, $2250.
Elouera Boardriders Club - competition / event costs, $2000 and Garie Boardriders - a new club trailer, $2500.
Grants of between $2,000 and $10,000 per project were available with up to $50,000 available in each electorate.
D Day is approaching for Blake Johnston and his record surf session on March 16-17 at the North Cronulla Alley-The money raised is going towards the Chumpy Pullin Foundation and youth better mental fitness.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
