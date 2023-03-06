St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
John Veage
Surfers from Sutherland Shire Surfing Board riding Clubs with Cronulla MP Mark Speakman at the North Cronulla Alley. Picture John Veage

Sutherland Shire surfers will be taught first aid and shark attack response training with the help of a NSW state government grant.

