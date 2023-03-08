Gymea Bay Public School and P&C is bringing back the much-loved Gymea Lily Festival this year, after a four-year, COVID-19 induced hiatus.
On March 12 from 10am-4pm the school will open its gates to the community for a fun family day out.
There will be carnival rides including dodgem cars, auto racer, body rock, rocket ride, round up, a mini Ferris wheel, orange slide and mini pirate ship. Children will also enjoy pony rides.
Enjoy plenty of stalls - cakes, lollies, cold drinks, face painting, hair spray, barbecue and lots of student art for sale.
On display will be about 30 retails stalls including show bags, clothing, pet products, candles, bags and accessories, jewellery and skincare.
Food will include chips-on-a-stick, gozleme, bubble tea, dumplings, snow cones, fairy floss, Vietnamese cuisine, ice cream and coffee.
There will be live music, performances from Ettingshausens Dance, and visit from the Rural Fire Service.
The event is raising money for the school's participation in the 'Solar My School' project. The idea is to get solar panels on all suitable buildings at the school.
P&C Vice President Rachel McDougall said before the pandemic, the Lily Festival was the school's biggest fundraiser. She said the plan to make the school more sustainable was exciting.
"The first step in this project is a feasibility report, which will show what is possible and how much the solar system might cost, then the Solar my School team will support us in looking for external grants, before we can apply for internal contribution funding from the Department of Education," she said.
The festival is a dog, scooter/bike and smoke/vape free zone and there is a gold coin donation on entry.
Sponsors include Tradies, Leading Edge Kitchens, Stage Kings, Gymea Bay Care and Leisure Centre (GBOOSH), Fernwood Miranda, Century 21 Jeffree Real Estate, Recycled Building Centre and Cronulla RSL.
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.