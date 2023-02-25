The local Coptic community is holding a fund-raiser for the victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquake.
The fundraiser will be held at St Mark Coptic Orthodox Church, 72 Wollongong Road, Arncliffe on Sunday, March 5 from 10am to 1pm.
"Every dollar raised will go to assist the earthquake victims, particularly the children," Coptic community spokesman, John Nour said.
"The Turkish Consul-General, Ali Sevim will be attending, along with the Egyptian Consul-General, Mohammed Khalil, and Rockdale MP, Steve Kamper.
"They will be joining the church clergy and our congregation of around 1,500."
Mr Nour said everyone will be welcome to the barbecue fundraiser.
"We urge everyone to come and join our efforts to raise funds to assist the earthquake victims and their families. All members of the community are welcome to contribute to such an important cause.
"Some of our congregation members are of the Syrian faith and attend our Coptic Church and their families have been affected."
Mr Nour said the Coptic community is engaged in supporting many charities in Australia and overseas.
"In particular, we support the St Wanas Kids Charity, which provides financial assistance for families who have premature babies," Mr Nour said.
"Supporting childrens' causes, plays a big role in the church's activities. This is why we are helping the earthquake victims of Turkey and Syria, particularly the children. It's a worthy cause."
