St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

St George Coptic community rallies for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

JG
By Jim Gainsford
February 25 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left, John Nour, Mary Nicola and Father Johnathon Ishak outside St Mark Coptic Orthodox Church, Arncliffe. Picture: Chris Lane

The local Coptic community is holding a fund-raiser for the victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquake.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.