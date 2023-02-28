Sunlit single-level beauty

"This superb double brick constructed family oasis is single-level living at its finest, and boasts the ultimate convenience of low-maintenance living in a family friendly cul-de-sac in the heart of Caringbah South," said agent Matt Callaghan.
Positioned in close proximity to local cafes, shops, parks, transport and just a short drive to Cronulla's beach lifestyle, quality restaurants and entertainment, "this truly optimal family home offers a simple yet favourable floorplan that is designed to enthral guests of all ages," he continued.
"With two separate living areas, two separate outdoor settings plus a formal dining, it truly is set up for all your entertaining needs.
"The family sized Caesarstone kitchen with walk-in pantry is centrally positioned with a perfect view to both living areas and out to the entertainer's timber deck. This family home features the comforts of reverse-cycle air-conditioning throughout, contemporary fixtures, beautiful timber flooring throughout and incredible vaulted ceilings with highlight windows to accentuate natural light," he said.
The main suite features an oversized walk-through robe and a beautifully spacious ensuite with a dual basin and a dual shower, and "all bedrooms are generously sized with built-in wardrobes, ceiling fans and plantation shutters."
