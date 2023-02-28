St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
8 Bulgalla Place, Caringbah South

By Sutherland House of the Week
March 1 2023 - 9:00am
Sunlit single-level beauty

4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 8 Bulgalla Place, Caringbah South
  • Auction: 9.45am March 25
  • Price guide: $2.3m to $2.5m
  • Agency: Matt Callaghan Property, Cronulla
  • Contact: Matt Callaghan 0411 525 606
  • Inspect: By appointment

"This superb double brick constructed family oasis is single-level living at its finest, and boasts the ultimate convenience of low-maintenance living in a family friendly cul-de-sac in the heart of Caringbah South," said agent Matt Callaghan.

