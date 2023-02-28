St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
30 Bowden Crescent, Connells Point

By St George House of the Week
March 1 2023 - 8:30am
Luxury waterfront living

6 BED | 4 BATH | 5 CAR

  • 30 Bowden Crescent, Connells Point
  • Agency: Abode Property, Caringbah and McGrath, St George
  • Contact: Suzanne Hibberd 0414 344 222 or Sasha Tasic 0426 888 388
  • Inspect: By appointment
  • Price: Contact either agent

Offered for the very first time, this "family sanctuary presents a truly rare chance to embrace an executive waterfront lifestyle," said agent Suzanne Hibberd.

