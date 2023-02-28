Luxury waterfront living

Offered for the very first time, this "family sanctuary presents a truly rare chance to embrace an executive waterfront lifestyle," said agent Suzanne Hibberd.
"Majestic views across Connells Bay and the Georges River attest its prestige position in one of the area's most sought-after and tightly-held streets."
Additionally, "expansive proportions are complemented by soaring ceilings and curved banks of wall-to-wall glass that welcome floods of light and intimate water outlooks inside. Every detail has been carefully curated to ensure a luxury standard of living and entertaining, with highlights too numerous to mention."
Some of those highlights include brick and concrete construction, and the expansive interiors showcase blackbutt and limestone finishes.
The glass-framed central living space sits beneath a seven metre atrium, and a custom home theatrette is discrete and impressive with a drop-down screen and projector.
The indulgent main suite provides wall-to-wall water views while the bathrooms are beautifully finished in a shellstone and glass mosaic.
The crafted kitchen includes granite and limestone surfaces, and vast terrace and infinity pool are set against superb bay backdrop, plus there is a self-contained boathouse, a private jetty pontoon and a Jet Dock.
