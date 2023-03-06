Kingsgrove Junior Cricket Club has developed a great tradition of encouraging both boys and girls to play cricket in the St George District and now they can also boast they are doing their bit for international relations .
When coach Rienzie Tambimuttu came to the Kingsgrove board asking if they could assist playing a visiting Japanese University cricket team the club was more then happy to oblige and it all worked out as their premier 15A's team had a bye.
The mixed (male -female) visiting Restart Chou University Cricket Club had organised a game against Sydney University Women's but it was washed out so Kingsgrove CC stepped up.
The St George District Cricket Association also came to the party providing Olds Park without charge.
It wasn't all fun and frivolity though there was a trophy up for grabs and a competitive game was on the cards.
Kingsgrove had no idea what to expect and the visitors did surprise the local openers with their bowling attack. Kingsgrove did also take the opportunity to play all their squad using the game as much needed game time.
Their eventual total of 6-132 with Adrian Sharafi scoring 39 not out was probably not going to be good enough and the Japanese team slowly piled on the runs in their chase reaching their total with a couple of overs spare.
Kingsgrove captain Aman Jahagirdar took three wickets and Japanese player Aoto Okajima also scored 39 runs in their win.
The visitors graciously accepted the game trophy provided by the home team and reciprocated with some mementos from their country.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.