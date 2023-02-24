After a few days days of howling 20 knot easterlies the wind has backed off and left Cronulla surfers with a few nice waves.
There are remnants of blue bottles and jelly blubbers on the beach but the water seemed pretty clean even though they are dumping sand from the Hacking just behind the break.
The forecast looks surprisingly fair-with the 3-4 ft of sou-east swell on Saturday before swinging to the nor-east for the start of the week set to remain pretty constant around the waist high mark.
The winds should be ok in the mornings before swinging onshore after lunch most days in its normal late summer pattern.
In competition news, surfers have battled wild seas on day 3 of the Camplify Great Lakes Pro World Surf League Qualifying Series 3,000 event yesterday as the field was narrowed to just 16 competitors in both the men's and the women's competitions.
Strong cross-onshore winds were accompanied by chunky four-to-six foot surf at Boomerang Beach as the stage was set for Finals Day today.
Jarvis continued his great form knocking out Kyuss King in the Quarters and just falling short to Mikey McDonagh in the semi for a good third place result.
He now heads up to the Lake Mac City Pro Junior with Kash Brown where Australia and Oceania's best 20 and under surfers are preparing to continue their 2023 season at Redhead Beach.
New Junior World Champion Jarvis will headline the field this weekend.
Earle said he really loves the Newcastle region, and it will be good to get back there.
"There are plenty of fun waves, and it's cool to surf in an event attached to Surfest.
" After competing at the World Junior Championships, I got a great appreciation for how high the level is here in Australia; it's such a tough region and competing in the Pro Juniors and QS events is the perfect practice for the Challenger Series, which is why I'm doing them." he said
"Plus, it's enjoyable, and all my mates are doing them, which also helps."
In sad news, former Cronulla Point surfer Mark Rogers ( MR) has finally succumbed to the cancer that he has been dealing with on and off for years .
A Cronulla Point Boardriders member, he was a legendary club junior who excelled at the Point, and was a good mate to many,-he will be missed.
Thoughts and prayers to his family - he put up a good fight and made the most of his time with us.RIP
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.