St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Cronulla surf report with John Veage

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated February 24 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kash Brown makes a few waves at the Alley this morning. Picture John Veage

After a few days days of howling 20 knot easterlies the wind has backed off and left Cronulla surfers with a few nice waves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.