Residents to report jet ski hot spots

By Jim Gainsford
February 26 2023 - 8:30am
A NSW Maritime inspector on patrol during Operation Tow the Line in 2020. Picture: John Veage

Residents will be asked to monitor jet ski hot spots on Lady Robinson Beach, Botany Bay and the Cooks River in a bid to reduce anti-social and safety problems.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

