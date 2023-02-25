Residents to report jet ski hot spots

Residents will be asked to monitor jet ski hot spots on Lady Robinson Beach, Botany Bay and the Cooks River in a bid to reduce anti-social and safety problems.
Cr Heidi Lee Douglas submitted a motion at the February 22 council meeting calling for council to lead a community consultation to collect and record information about anti-social behaviour using jet skis and problem hotspots that can be provided to relevant state government authorities.
"Over Summer 2022/2023 there have been many community complaints made about the increase in jet-ski activity on Lady Robinson Beach and the Cooks River," Cr Douglas said.
"This includes record numbers of jet-ski vehicles parked on the beach, sometimes as many as 20, turning the public beach into a "carpark" and limiting access of the public to long stretches of the public beach.
"There have been breaches in driver behaviour that threaten the safety of swimmers and kayakers, and noise complaints, with noise pollution from jet-skis turning visitors and residents away from the beach, and reaching into the surrounding suburbs.
"It is not a problem that's unique to Bayside. They are also dealing with the same problem in Melbourne. They have gone through some legislative changes there around where watercraft are allowed to be."
Cr Douglas suggested that the council make a submission to the NSW Government around Maritime Safety Regulations that ensure that all users of local waterways have a safety experience out on the water.
The council will create a Have Your Say page for the community to report anti-social behavior and problem hot spots on the waterways similar to what it has done with car hoon hot spots.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
