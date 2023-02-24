Sutherland Shire auctioneer Andrew Cooley, has partnered up with Australian charity, Bids for Beds, to raise much-needed funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities Sydney.
On March 18, auctioneers and agents across Australia and New Zealand will be selling homes and donating their profits to RMHC, as well as $1000 per auction.
With what started as a local charity event, Bids for Beds has garnered international traction to raise as much awareness for RMHC and encourage as many auctioneers and real estate agents as possible to take part.
Andrew Cooley and founder of Bids for Beds, Jack Harris, are calling on the industry to get behind the cause and participate.
"I got involved with Bids for Beds because I greatly admire the Ronald Macdonald House Charities Sydney," Mr Cooley said. "When Jack approached me to participate and support the cause, I immediately jumped on board. So many of us know someone whose life has been turned upside down by cancer, so I can't wait to raise funds on March 18 and help generate awareness for this brilliant organisation."
