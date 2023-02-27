St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Top of the table clash at Kogarah

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated February 27 2023 - 1:16pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sydney FC's Matildas star Cortnee Vine will headline this Sunday at Netstrata Jubilee Oval after returning from Matilda duties.Picture Jaime Castaneda

Sydney FC's Matildas stars Cortnee Vine, Jada Whyman and Princess Ibini will headline the Sky Blues potential Premiership deciding clash this Sunday afternoon, as the club returns to Netstrata Jubilee Stadium Kogarah for the top of the table match.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.