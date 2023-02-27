Sydney FC's Matildas stars Cortnee Vine, Jada Whyman and Princess Ibini will headline the Sky Blues potential Premiership deciding clash this Sunday afternoon, as the club returns to Netstrata Jubilee Stadium Kogarah for the top of the table match.
The Sky Blue women will play back to back home games at Kogarah also taking on Wellington Phoenix Saturday March 11.
Head Coach Ante Juric's squad are now in second place chasing a record third consecutive Premiers Plate and meet current leaders Western United at 4pm.
It a huge game for the reigning Liberty A-League Premiers who know a win could put them in pole position to retain their title and make history.
"We're really excited to be returning to Jubilee Stadium as we've had some great memories and played some fantastic games there," said Sydney FC's Matildas star Cortnee Vine, who recently scored a stunning long range goal for Australia against Spain.
"Our semi-final last-ditch comeback against Melbourne City will live long in the memory for us as it was a night to remember.
"We've also had some other great performances where we've scored five or six goals at a time so we really enjoy playing at the ground."
Two games which the Sky Blues want to forget were the last two Liberty A-League Grand Finals which were both held in Kogarah.
The Sky Blues went down to Melbourne Victory on both occasions but that's something they want to reverse.
"Those were really disappointing games for us and we are determined to put it right this season," she said.
"We were easily the best team across the two seasons having won the Premiership in both, but we fell short at the final hurdle.
"This season we have such a great culture and team spirit that we have every chance of achieving our goal of a Premiership and Championship double.
"It all starts at Kogarah on Sunday."
The Sky Blue women kick off at 4pm this Sunday at Jubilee Stadium with tickets available at the gate or through the Liberty A-League Pass.
Sydney FC's A-League Men's play at Allianz Stadium on Saturday night.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
