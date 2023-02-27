The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland will be officially opened with a gala concert featuring a star line-up on Saturday night in front of 650 invited guests.
Sutherland Shire Council, which has carried out the $41 million redevelopment of the Sutherland Entertainment Centre, drew up a guest list for the Black Tie event that includes a wide cross section of the community, with a strong emphasis on the performing arts.
Those who were involved in delivering the project will also be represented.
Performers will include David Campbell, Kate Ceberano, Peter Helliar and Jon Stevens.
The compere will be internationally acclaimed author and broadcaster Kathy Lette, whose career began in 1979 with the teen novel Puberty Blues, which was set in the shire.
It's not the first time Ms Lette has taken part in a council function - five years ago she presented the awards in the inaugural Sutherland Shire Literary Competition at a function at Hazelhurst Arts Centre.
A Cocktail Reception will precede the concert and there will be a "post performance celebration".
The first performances at the Pavilion were in late January, and there have been several since.
The idea was to have "a soft opening" so that any problems could be ironed out.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said working out who would attend the official opening had proved a challenge.
Cr Pesce said the council had looked at various options, one of which was to sell tickets.
It had finally been decided to invite representatives of wide ranging groups, starting with the performing arts, including musical societies and dance schools.
Meanwhile, the new entity to run The Pavilion has been given the official go-ahead from the Minister for Local Government.
The council, as sole member of the proposed new company, has begun the process of selecting the inaugural board members.
The council's three representatives, who were chosen at last week's council meeting, are chief executive Manjeet Grewal, mayor Carmelo Pesce and Cr Louise Sullivan.
An Expression of Interest process for the other six positions on the board has begun.
The constitution requires that they have a spread of skills in a range of areas.
Those areas include live performance, cultural venue management, accountancy and business risk, marketing, digital technologies, communications in the arts or related fields, community cultural engagement and participation and corporate sector or philanthropic support for the arts and creative endeavour.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
