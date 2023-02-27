St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Wide range of community to be represented at gala opening of the Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated February 28 2023 - 7:20am, first published 7:00am
The revamped Sutherland Entertainment Centre, now named The Pavilion. Picture by John Veage

The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland will be officially opened with a gala concert featuring a star line-up on Saturday night in front of 650 invited guests.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

