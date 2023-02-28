Wind back before the glory days, and Elvis was one of the last films to be shut down because of COVID-19, but one of the first films in the world to start back up again. Villa was finishing Peter Rabbit II in LA when the first positive cases broke out on the Gold Coast, at the same hotel where they were meant to be staying while working on Elvis. Then Hanks got it, and a week later, filming stopped. At best it was isolated crews on set, with Villa cutting footage from Sydney, with Luhrmann on speed dial.