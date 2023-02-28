Tucked away in a typical suburban street, one at Caringbah, the other Miranda, are two blokes you've probably never heard of. Unless you're Baz Luhrmann. Or Tom Hanks.
Quietly chipping away at their niche cinematic skillset in the past few decades, are two of Sutherland Shire's best kept secrets - until now.
The Leader caught up with sound designer Wayne Pashley and picture editor Matt Villa, who are vying for an Oscar in 2023.
Brothers-in-law Wayne Pashley and Matt Villa are not only from the same family, they are Oscars nominees this year.
This creative duo is up for two separate major gongs in the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12 (13th AEST) in LA.
They have been nominated in the categories of sound (Pashley) and editing (Villa) for the film Elvis, starring Austin Butler. The film is nominated for eight Oscars.
The pair recently returned from the British Film Academy Awards (BAFTAs) in London, where they were up for the same nominations. They didn't take any home but does that give them the dark gallop towards the golden statue? Perhaps.
Elvis was released in mid-2022, and with the passing of time, comes a little trepidation. "Often there's a fear that things will get forgotten by the time award season comes around, but Baz is an unstoppable force and has kept the conversation alive," Villa said.
Pashley shares his Best Sound nomination with David Lee, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller. "I'm absolutely thrilled for the whole team - they worked so hard on a project I just loved," he said.
He recalls the morning nominations were announced. "We saw them come up at one o'clock in the morning. I was sitting with my two boys, who worked on the film as assistant sound editors," he said. "We jumped for joy and my youngest son raced downstairs, cracked open a bottle of single malt and we had it at 4am."
It's a family affair in the Pashley house. Wife, Libby, is also in the sound mix. "We are a very film family," Pashley said. "We have the home theatre, the boys have grown up on movies. They are just getting their legs in the industry but they already have Elvis on their resume so that's not bad."
Creating the Elvis soundtrack was a monumental affair, he said. Being privy to what the audience hears before they actually hear it for a high budget film, is labour intensive.
A combination of pre-recorded music, original Elvis vocals and the team's "secret weapon" - Austin Butler, who could actually sing, Pashley confirms, made for masterful unity. From the set to post-production, it was a marriage of melodies - young Butler belting his voice, crossing to the real deal Presley into the 60s and 70s.
A key moment was re-creating crowd authenticity, juxtaposed with the exploration of Colonel Tom Parker (the chap who discovered a young Elvis, played by Hanks). Did he destroy Elvis or were the adoring fans partly responsible for pushing their demands on a single human being, Pashley questions.
Dialogue was crucial - back and forth with Hanks and Butler in the studio, recording the muffle of vintage vehicles, to a single cheer or jeer.
"There are sound effects going constantly throughout the sequences to immerse the audience," Pashley said. "It's a montage heavy narrative, and we had to fit someone's life in two and half hours."
One of his favourite sequences is where Elvis sings Trouble. "He breaks down the segregation lines of the black and white audience, and causes an upset in quite conservative times," Pashley said.
Another of his memorable takeaways was where Parker first discovered Elvis, describing him as the greatest circus sideshow act he'd ever seen. "People say Colonel Parker was evil but in many ways that character deserves some cred because he basically made Elvis into this unprecedented stardom that never happened before," Pashley said. "Tom Hanks was criticised for his accent in the film but it was spot on."
He speaks of cinema with obvious adoration, sharing his memory of the first film he saw with his grandmother as a five-year-old child, The Lost Horizons. It was sometime around then Return to Sender played on the car radio. Many door knocks later, Pashley scored his first job in the ABC drama department, and with Libby launched their business Big Bang Sound, in the 90s. Currently they're delving into season two of the limited series on Stan, Wolf Like Me, starring Isla Fischer and Josh Gad.
Villa chased a career in writing and directing but fell in love with ultimately editing, or how he describes, "story manipulation". He worked on Babe (also with Pashley), and fell into the potluck of the golden years of filmmaking in Sydney with Star Wars prequels, Matrix, Happy Feet and Lego Batman. Having worked with "tour de force" Baz for more than 25 years, first on Moulin Rouge, then The Great Gatsby, editing was clearly the forte.
He's no stranger to working alongside Luhrmann, going back to their first meeting on Strictly Ballroom. Pashley speaks highly of the Australian director. "Baz gives us so much latitude creatively," he said. "He calls himself a serial collaborator, and he is. He lets you go as far as you can go and if we've gone too far, he'll bring you back. It's a joy working with him."
But beyond talent also comes a spot a good fortune, and if previous Oscars give anything away, it's that anything can happen.
Other nominees for sound include the films All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick. Although everyone loves a war movie with big explosions and whooshing aircraft, Pashley and Villa feel in good company at the "top of the tree".
"This has been a blockbuster year post-COVID-19. Those are big movies, some earning well over a billion dollars worldwide," Pashley said. "Their sound work is phenomenal. It's a tough field. Just being nominated, changes everything.
"I feel that Elvis is the indie film of this group. It's about the music, cars and guitars, the screaming women - and men. The fan base is enormous. But it's really going to depend on the supporters of Elvis Presley."
For Editing, Elvis is up against The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Tar, and Top Gun: Maverick.
"I'm thrilled with the competition," Villa said. "I would probably say our chances, are not very likely. While Elvis while very much loved, sometimes people find it a bit too fast paced and often editing gets blamed for that. But it's an editing piece of art. Often voters - 10,000 of them in the Academy, don't have a whole lot of understanding of what goes into the specific craft."
Villa, who shares his nomination with Jonathan Redmond, delved through more than 700 hours of filmed footage plus 200 hours of archived material. The original cut was four and half hours - engaging, but obviously not a realistic theatre experience. When a single eye flick can project an array of conflicting emotions, here in lies the challenge - which scraps to leave on the floor? A 'do not touch much' order revolved around scenes with Parker and Elvis.
"It was a very manipulative but mutually beneficial relationship. Very few people knew anything about him before this movie," Villa said. "We narrowed down on that and cut a lot of Elvis's earlier relationships with his girlfriend."
Wind back before the glory days, and Elvis was one of the last films to be shut down because of COVID-19, but one of the first films in the world to start back up again. Villa was finishing Peter Rabbit II in LA when the first positive cases broke out on the Gold Coast, at the same hotel where they were meant to be staying while working on Elvis. Then Hanks got it, and a week later, filming stopped. At best it was isolated crews on set, with Villa cutting footage from Sydney, with Luhrmann on speed dial.
But from missed opportunities in Hollywood, comes a once again thriving industry. "We survived mainly because of Elvis," Pashley said. "American projects slid out of our fingers during the pandemic because we couldn't travel. But Baz, shooting here, got us through. I've been a fan of Elvis all my life so to get this opportunity to help protect his legacy was brilliant."
"We were always very proud of the film anyway - we put so much heart and soul into it, but to have it embraced that way it has been around the world by audiences and critics, and to have it recognised is fantastic," Villa said.
"The nomination is the win, a career highlight, but I've definitely got the suit ready and a speech just in case."
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.