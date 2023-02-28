St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Sound and Film Editing nominees up for Oscars in the Academy Awards 2023 for Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis'

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 1 2023 - 12:56pm, first published 10:00am
Sutherland Shire brothers-in-law, sound designer Wayne Pashley, pictured left, and film editor Matt Villa have been nominated for an Academy Award (Oscar) in separate categories. Picture by John Veage

Tucked away in a typical suburban street, one at Caringbah, the other Miranda, are two blokes you've probably never heard of. Unless you're Baz Luhrmann. Or Tom Hanks.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

