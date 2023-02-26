St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Cooper Riach, 22, is the Greens candidate for Heathcote

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
February 27 2023
University graduate Cooper Riach is the Greens candidate for Heathcote. Picture supplied

Cooper Riach, the Greens candidate for Heathcote, has just graduated from UNSW with a Bachelor of Science majoring in Biotechnology.

