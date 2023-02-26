Mr Riach, 22, has lived with his family in Bundeena, "on Dharawal country", since 2014.
"I decided to run to give young people hope for the future, and to give a voice to our communities and our environment," he said.
"As a young person it is often hard to have hope for the future, given that we will be facing the costs and consequences of climate inaction by this current government," he said. "I have hope, and I want to share this hope with my generation.
"Because we already have the knowledge and technology to solve the crises we face, all that's missing is the political will to act. I believe that parliament should have a great diversity of views and backgrounds, and I believe that we need more people in NSW parliament with a scientific background.
"With more Greens in both houses of parliament we can push the next government to implement the solutions we already know we can achieve.
Mr Riach has been active in the campaign against Peabody's Helensburgh coal mine and pollution of the Royal National Park.
He said, if elected, he will work with fellow Greens to achieve the policies detailed on the party's website. "I am eager to employ evidence-based policies which put community and ecological needs at the forefront."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.