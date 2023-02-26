St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Georges River Council urged to seek urgent meeting with next State Government to secure future of Glenlee

By Jim Gainsford
Updated February 26 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 2:53pm
The Interim Heritage Order (IHO) on Glenlee expired on 28 January. It had been in place since August 2021, protecting the site from proposed subdivision into 31 lots while the required Heritage Assessments were meant to be completed.

Georges River Council will be asked to seek an urgent meeting with the new Minister for Environment and Heritage following the March 25 State Election to discuss moves to secure the future of Lugarno's historic Glenlee waterfront property.

