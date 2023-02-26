Georges River Council urged to seek urgent meeting with next State Government to secure future of Glenlee

Georges River Council will be asked to seek an urgent meeting with the new Minister for Environment and Heritage following the March 25 State Election to discuss moves to secure the future of Lugarno's historic Glenlee waterfront property.
Cr Peter Mahoney has submitted a motion for debate at the February 27 council calling for the council to seek a meeting with the next government to seek access to the property to conduct necessary Aboriginal and natural heritage assessments, the subsequent granting of a new Interim Heritage Order, and the provision of funds towards the acquisition of the property.
The Interim Heritage Order (IHO) on Glenlee expired on 28 January. It had been in place since August 2021, protecting the site from proposed subdivision into 31 lots while the required Heritage Assessments were meant to be completed.
On 12 January,, Council wrote to the Minister for Environment and Heritage, James Griffin requesting that a new Interim Heritage Order be placed over the property.
The Minister wrote to the council on 7 February, 2023 advising that the Heritage Act 1977 does not permit the Minister to extend an IHO beyond its duration of 12 months.
Cr Mahoney said the council did not ask the Minister to 'extend' the IHO under the Heritage Act. Rather, he was asked to place a 'new IHO' on the site.
"It is also quite disappointing that the Minister believes that, because Glenlee is listed as a local heritage item and that there is no current development application before Council at the moment, that there is no immediate threat to the property," he said.
"The sad reality is that, without a state heritage order, the property could be subject to a new development application at any time."
The council comment supporting Cr Mahoney's Notice of Moiton said:
"The Minister noted that Glenlee has been listed as a local heritage item in the Georges River LEP 2021 and there is currently no proposal before Council that would threaten the heritage significance of the site.
"The Minister stated that it is appropriate that Heritage NSW and Council continue to seek the owner's consent to access the property. The Minister also advised that Heritage NSW contacted the owners on 30 January 2023 seeking permission to access Glenlee. Heritage NSW will continue to engage with the owners regarding potential State Heritage Register listing and provide updates to the Heritage Council as part of its process.
"The Minister's letter dated 7 February 2023 infers that he will not grant Council access to the site under Section 148 of the Heritage Act 1977 but has requested NSW Heritage contact the owners seeking permission to access the site. The letter also infers that a new IHO is not needed as the site is a local heritage item and is not under threat.
"The Minister has the legal power to grant access and apply a new IHO but appears he has chosen not to use his powers to activate the relevant sections of the Heritage Act 1977."
