Donna Bellamy, who set up the heart clinic at Sutherland Hospital 17 years ago and has been the director of nursing since, has retired after 40 years as a nurse.
Sutherland Heart Clinic is a private facility providing interventional cardiology services for both public and private patients at Sutherland Hospital.
The clinic cares for thousands of patients a year, who undergo coronary angiography or angioplasty, have pacemakers inserted and other procedures.
Ms Bellamy discovered her niche in medicine when she began working in cardiology in 1991.
"I liked the fact that with most cases, it does improve people's lives," she said.
"You see that change in them, and they walk out of the place so much better than when they came in."
To run such a clinic, you need to be super-organised, and Ms Bellamy's colleagues attest to that.
"I have always enjoyed total organisation and getting things up and running and I am glad that's what cardiologists saw in me," she said.
Ms Bellamy did her training at Concord Hospital and worked at at several other hospitals, Including Sutherland and Kareena Private, before joining Eastern Heart Clinic at Prince of Wales Hospital.
The group of cardiologists who established Sutherland Heart Clinic sought her out for the new clinic.
Ms Bellamy designed the floor plan, ordered the equipment and organised other preparations ahead of the clinic opening in 2006.
"We made life easier for a lot of patients because, before we opened, they had to go outside the shire for these sort of services," she said.
About 65-70 per cent of the clinic's work is day surgery or an overnight stay, with other patients spending up to a week there"
Ms Bellamy said retirement was a hard decision, and it took almost 12 months to make up her mind.
"It's a good job, it's a big job, but it's something you have to be prepared to do 24-7," she said.
"I always had to have my phone with me because the clinic is open 24-7 and we run an emergency call service.
"But, in the end I felt it was time to give my family some of my attention as well."
Susan Sillato, the clinic's new director of nursing, said, "Donna's breadth of knowledge and experience is astounding and we have all learnt so much from her".
"Donna will forever be that foundation piece of Sutherland Heart Clinic and will be sorely missed. She leaves behind a facility that is exceptional in the care it provides to our local community.
"Stepping into the role has been made so much easier due to the incredible team, systems and processes developed by Donna."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
