Donna Bellamy - director of nursing at Sutherland Heart Clinic - retires after 40 years as a nurse

March 8 2023 - 7:00am
Donna Bellamy with colleagues at the Sutherland Heart Clinic. Picture by Chris Lane

Donna Bellamy, who set up the heart clinic at Sutherland Hospital 17 years ago and has been the director of nursing since, has retired after 40 years as a nurse.

