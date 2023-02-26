St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

DA lodged for KFC restaurant in Woolooware Bay Town Centre

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated February 26 2023 - 7:03pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist's impression of the service area of the restaurant. Picture DA

KFC lovers rejoice - a Finger Lickin' Good restaurant will be part of the Bay Central shopping centre in the Sharks development.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.