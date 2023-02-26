KFC lovers rejoice - a Finger Lickin' Good restaurant will be part of the Bay Central shopping centre in the Sharks development.
A development application (DA) to fit out the restaurant in Woolooware Bay Town Centre at a cost of $405,000 has been lodged with Sutherland Shire Council.
The premises, with eat-in and take-away facilities, will be on Level 1 of the centre with up to 10 staff members at any one time.
Being well away from Captain Cook Drive, there will be no drive-through service.
The fit-out couldn't be approved through Complying Development rules due to the proximity of the site to the Towra Point Aquatic Reserve.
"The proposed use will contribute to the customer experience of the retail centre and the ongoing vitality of the Woolooware Bay Town Centre," the DA said.
Work on Bay Central and the revamped Sharks Leagues Club is expected to be completed this year.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.