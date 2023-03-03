Prominently situated on Frederick Street, Oatley, is a new second-hand book store that is already bustling, after opening in January.
What was an empty space for the past couple of years, is now home to Peach's Pages Bookstore, run by Petra Blumkaitis.
Inspired by her nickname 'Peach', and being a "sucker for alliteration", the shop owner from Oyster Bay is bringing traditional books back to the 'burbs.
It's been a dream she's been chipping away at for the past five years, while working as a town planner.
"Ever since I was a kid, I've always loved books," she said. "I camped out at my local library for hours after school and I still have lots of books at home - some I won't get rid of."
An all-time favourite is her "desert island book", The Once and Future King by T.H. White, which tells the story of King Arthur. "Every time I read it, I get something new from it," she said.
But many others she, along with family, friends and Facebook followers, have willingly donated to her expanding collection for others to enjoy.
"People have been so generous. I've had donated books signed by authors, first editions - some quite valuable like Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam - a collection of Persian and Middle Eastern poetry which is worth about $100. It doesn't sound like a lot but considering most of the books in the shop at $10 or less, that's a fair bit," Ms Blumkaitis said.
"I have a fantastic copy of Frankenstein with woodcut engraved drawings from a very famous illustrator. I have seen it online - signed, for over $2000."
For children, easily her biggest seller, Blinky Bill sets, beloved Gumnut Babies by May Gibbs and Enid Blyton favourites. "I get lots of parents pushing prams on the way to school coming past, some walking over the Como Oatley bridge. They can't get enough," Ms Blumkaitis said.
Best selling author Bryce Courtenay is a popular find, as is any crime fiction genre, including titles by James Patterson. Not much Agatha Christie she noticed - "people tend to hold onto those".
"It takes a while for new releases to trickle down into the second- hand market, so I don't have the most up-to-date stuff but there is something wonderful about second-hand books," Ms Blumkaitis said.
"Some people say 'I'm not sure if you want this, it's got 'Happy Birthday Dad' or 'Congratulations on the anniversary' written on the front. But that's part of the wonder of the story - the book itself has history."
There are lots of book club requests, with several titles of the same name going out of the door at once, and people leaving their contact details in hope, waiting for a recycled book with an certain nostalgic musk to waft through the doors.
Oatley is no stranger to second-hand book shops. Mulga Road Books has been a long-time stayer in Oatley West. But the more the better, Ms Blumkaitis said.
"I've overheard one or two comments from people who said I'm in competition with Mulga's, which is run by Rotary, and that I'm taking business away from charity, and I can't counter that, but I believe we should have a second-hand bookshop and library in every suburb," she said. "There is enough love for the two of us to survive side by side.
Beyond the game to survive, is a possible thrive, with the shop owner backing an apparent upward "books are back" trend in the US.
"American chain bookstore Barnes & Noble plans to open 30 new stores across the US this year. Maybe Australia will see a similar increase," Ms Blumkaitis said.
"I'm a member of the Australian Booksellers Association and I'm reading a lot about the expansion of book stores in the newsletter. For better or worse, most of the world follows what the US does. I'm hoping it will filter through."
But what about the ease of device access? They should be able to happily co-exist in harmony, she said.
"E-books won't put book shops out of business. I read somewhere that escalators didn't stop stairs. You can have 5000 books but there's something about the flick of a page."
