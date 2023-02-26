Cronulla Chamber of Commerce president Mark Aprilovic has been awarded a NSW Government Community Service Award for his service to the local small business and wider community.
Mr Aprilovic was presented with his award by Cronulla MP Mark Speakman at the chamber's meeting on February 22.
Mr Speakman said Mr Aprilovic had been the president of the Cronulla Chamber of Commerce since 2010 and an active member since 1994.
"Mark himself has been a small business owner for more than 40 years and integral in representing the interests of small businesses locally," he said.
"Mark has championed initiatives such as the Cronulla Jazz & Blues Festival and Plastic Free Cronulla.
"He volunteers his time as a member of the Hungry Point Land Manager and Surfrider Foundation Cronulla and is on the steering committee to create a Surfing Heritage and Cultural Centre in Cronulla."
Up to two NSW Government Community Service Awards are awarded in each electorate each year.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
