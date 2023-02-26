St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Community Service Award for Cronulla Chamber of Commerce president Mark Aprilovic

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated February 27 2023 - 6:43am, first published 6:33am
Mark Speakman and award winner Mark Aprilovic. Picture supplied

Cronulla Chamber of Commerce president Mark Aprilovic has been awarded a NSW Government Community Service Award for his service to the local small business and wider community.

