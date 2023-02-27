Talk about a fast delivery. But this was no Uber Eats order, and definitely not a scheduled arrival.
Engadine mum Lana Swanbury, gave birth in the car park at Sutherland Hospital on Friday, just 50 metres from the entrance.
Earlier that morning, her contractions had intensified, but were manageable, the couple even taking their two-year-old daughter Poppy to swimming lessons.
But when they got home, things progressed. They called for Grandad to babysit Poppy, while Luke packed the car.
"That's when the fun began," Luke said. "Lana's contractions were about seven minutes apart when we called the hospital, and they said we still had a few hours, not to rush. About 15 minutes later, they were two minutes apart."
The couple left home at about 3pm. Lana's waters broke in the car as they drove along President Avenue, Gymea.
"I pulled into a disabled spot in the hospital car park, Lana hopped out, I grabbed our stuff, and then saw her lying on the ground," Luke said. "I couldn't get her up."
Luckily, a midwife finishing her shift saw the unfolding drama and tried to phone the maternity ward. Meanwhile, Luke was pulling towels and a sleeping bag out of his car while Lana was in labour.
"We were holding up sheets from the ambulance as a screen," he said. "We had a temporary suite made up - suddenly about 15 people clicked into action. It was remarkable how resourceful they were in such a short amount of time."
Lana, shocked at the rapid progression, was focused on one thing - her breathing.
"I was concentrating on trying to get through the contractions, I wasn't really concerned where we were and that there were all these people around," she said.
"Luke had earlier suggested we drop the dog off before coming to the hospital. If we did I would have given birth in the car on the road. I knew she was coming - I could feel her head."
A few quick pushes and baby Tallulah (Tully) was born at 3.36pm - a short six minutes after they arrived, and a few days before her due date. Her middle name, Elizabeth, honours Luke's mother, who died shortly before Lana fell pregnant.
"It was so rapid. She came out happy and healthy, using her little lungs," the proud father said. "She was born on a Canberra Raiders towel...it's a great story for her 21st."
"Under 'place of birth', the discharge papers say 'hospital car park,'" Lana said. "It was so surreal."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
