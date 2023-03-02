Something unexpected happened during lockdown at Georgina Puglisi's house. The Peakhurst grandmother decided to become an author.
Facing the ambitious challenge in her 60s came about because of desire rather than necessity, and it has brought her lots of joy.
She has self-published four books, and the fifth book in the series Dante The Wonder Chi - His Birthday Party is being released later this month.
Her two grandchildren, boys aged seven and four and a half, have been the inspiration. "I look after them one day a week. I'm always buying books and reading to them. Some books are great reads, others not so great. This gave me an idea," she said.
She thought perhaps a four-legged friend - her dog Dante, could be the star. "He's our family dog - an adorable, quirky, clever Chihuahua with a big personality," Mrs Puglisi said.
Aimed at children from age three, her colourfully illustrated books are written in rhyming verse, which also helps kids sound out words and letters, building their phonic skills.
Other books in the series include when Dante visits the vet, hangs out with his neighbourhood friends and has his birthday party. More books in the series are in the pipeline.
"Children love to follow the adventures of Dante and cannot wait to see what he gets up to next," Mrs Puglisi said. "I like visiting childcare centres and reading to children. There is nothing more rewarding than seeing smiles on children's faces when they enjoy the story and the questions they ask."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
