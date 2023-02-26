The first grade Sutherland team have a lot of work to do after neighbors St George won the toss and elected to bat at Glenn McGrath Oval playing for the coveted Norm O'Neill Trophy on Saturday.
It was always going to be hard for the home team in the derby as Saints were sitting in third spot on the competition ladder and Sutho are out of contention going into the penultimate round 14 Belvidere Cup two day clash.
The wicket was hard and fast which the inform Saints batters relished with four of the five batsman getting good starts in their 5-350 first day total.
Opener Kaleb Phillips was the only one who was punished falling early to Sutho bowler Andrew Ritchie for only four runs but that was as good as it got with Hopkins and McDonald scoring 50's and a century to Luke Bartier with captain Nicholas Stapleton also scoring 95.
Sutherlands Liam Hehir was the pick of their bowlers taking two wickets for 65 with Tom Straker, Andrew Ritchie and Om Sah taking one a piece in their 96 overs.
