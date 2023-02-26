St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Sutherland made to work hard

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated February 27 2023 - 10:21am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sutherlands Liam Hehir took two wickets for 65. Picture John Veage

The first grade Sutherland team have a lot of work to do after neighbors St George won the toss and elected to bat at Glenn McGrath Oval playing for the coveted Norm O'Neill Trophy on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.