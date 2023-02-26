It was supposed to be a victorious homecoming for the Sharks Harvey Norman Women's Premiership team and the under-19 Tarsha Gale Sharks who played the curtain raiser in a big Sunday of women's rugby league at Pointsbet Stadium.
The return of two of their stars, plus they were on home soil and playing at PointsBet Stadium for the first time in 2023, had the Sharks keen to turn around their fortunes when they hosted the Bulldogs in a round four match up.
They also had a lot to play for ahead of an expected signings frenzy for the 2023 NRL Telstra Women's Premiership's sixth year which the Sharks have now entered.
The NRLW contracting window is not open despite the financial terms of the first-ever women's collective bargaining agreement being settled last week- the expansion of four NRLW teams has opened the door for a flurry of player movement.
The home team looked sharp in their warm up but were ambushed by the Dogs who scored first and capitalised on any Sharks error or refereeing decision, but like all good teams they kept in touch going to the break 8-10 behind.
The Sharks then took the lead with a Rhiannon Byers try and a Maddie Studden conversion but the Dogs hit back before a try to Brooke Anderson made it 20-16 with ten minutes to play.
In a heartbreaker the visitors went in with two minutes to play leaving the Sharks two points away before Maddie Studden kicked a field goal in the last 30 seconds hoping to get the ball back for a restart-leaving it 21-22 to the visitors.
In the earlier match, the Tarsha Sharks were also aiming to bounce back after a last up loss, with the under-19 Cronulla girls coming off a defeat to the Roosters Indigenous Academy team.
A team lacking a little in size but certainly not in heart or skill, they played a Dragons team which came into the game following a draw against the Panthers .
The Dragons took no prisoners in the derby taking the ball to the Sharks and apart from a fightback mid game where the Sharks started to fire up, missed conversions cost them going down 14-22.
The Sharks male juniors had a better day, with the Matthews Cup and SG Ball teams rebounding following last start losses with two impressive round four victories in matches played at PointsBet Stadium.
The Matthews Cup Sharks started the ball rolling with a 36-6 win over the Central Coast Rooster, before the under-19 SG Ball side proved too good in beating the Melbourne Storm 34-16.
The win for the Matthews Cup team was its third in four games.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
