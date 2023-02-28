Every week, usually on Friday evening, the Leader posts on Facebook an historical photo and details from Sutherland Shire Libraries' Local History Collection.
These are two recent items:
Looking down the Kingsway at Cronulla in 1978 where the blue of the Pacific Ocean at North Cronulla Beach can be seen on the horizon.
It is familiar sight and summer destination for those looking forward to a dip in the sea. Close by and to the right is the Cronulla Picture Theatre which from the late 1920s has marked the entrance to the Cronulla CBD. Closer to the foreground the tip of the grand dome of the Anglican Church or more commonly named Elephant House can be seen here screened by the fronds of a palm tree.
The number of residences on either side of Kingsway sprang up quite quickly after a service was established in 1911 for trams to convey passengers along this road until 1931 as part of the route between Sutherland Railway Station and Cronulla.
Comments on Facebook included:
Cronulla Street around the middle of 1988 looking towards the entrance to Ocean Grove Avenue on the left and near the now former Commonwealth Bank building. In 1973 Ocean Grove Avenue was closed temporarily to trial a small-scale version of a pedestrian mall.
In 1978, it was decided to make the change permanent. Forming part of the early construction phase of a larger but similar style mall in Cronulla Street, the newly planted canary palms seen here were included in the layout of what would become Cronulla Plaza to create a welcome shady area for pedestrians visiting the shopping area.
Cronulla Plaza was officially opened on the 25th February 1989 by then Premier Nick Greiner. In 2004 after another upgrade to the CBD, the palms were relocated and replaced with a smaller Australian native variety.
For more historical images visit: localhistory.sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au
