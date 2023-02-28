Yep.. did the walk from Woolooware to the beach, Saturday morning swim and an ice cream at the kiosk.



We used to ride our bikes down the Kingsway heading to the beach around 1967 surfing at the Alley, where the Kingsway meets the sea.



Hardly any traffic. Best days ever growing up in The Shire.



Look at that, no weeds on the strip in the middle.



Used to ride my horse down there' going to the beach.



An inspiration sight to all participants in the Sutherland to Surf run. Almost to water.



I danced at the elephant house.

I moved to Caringbah in 1979. Loved that view down the Kingsway with Cronulla and Bate Bay in the distance. Enjoyed sailing with the PHOYC offshore. Cronulla, Bate Bay and the coastline up to the Harbour are stunning. I miss the drive in movies.



Used to run home from school grab my surfboard and run down the Kingsway to the Alley to score a few waves before dark! Great Times.



Amazing so beautiful and smart enough to put 3 lanes in.



Walked along this road for years. Church on Sundays, movies on Saturdays. Beach as often as we could. The Total service station next to the church was run by my father in law, AE West. In the late 1960s / 1970.

