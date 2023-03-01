Every week, usually on Friday evening, the Leader posts on Facebook an historical photo and details from Sutherland Shire Libraries' Local History Collection.
This was a recent item, accompanied by some of the comments:
Once a common sight on the rails before electrification of the line a rail motor seen here in the 1970s sits waiting at Waterfall railway station one of the stops on the run to Sutherland.
In the foreground is a turn table which was used back in the day for changing the direction of steam trains.
The first rail motor service in NSW was in 1923 and the first to run on the Illawarra line was in 1928.
It all came to an end on this line with the last service in July 1980.
Comments from the Leader's Facebook page:
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
