Loftus to Sutherland every morning to attend Sutherland Girls Primary School.



Having lived in Waterfall early 60's-70's,I loved those wonderful trains having traveled in them regularly at the time.



I did a number of Sundays on the wiring train. The train was stabled in the yard and I had to push that turntable with a 48 class locomotive on it and then run light engine to Thirroul.



Remember them well. Every day to & from school between Engadine & Sutherland. Though we did often get the 4pm diesel home to Engadine instead.



It was a great train seen it running every time I stayed with my grandparents 1 half for passengers the other for cargo.



Was called the Waterfall Wacker....don't know why.



I used to catch the diesel country train from Heathcote to Central always got a seat and they were so comfortable they beautiful trains. Never got on the little trains to Sutherland.



They still run between Bomaderry and Kiama!

One of them has square wheels; can hear it coming/or going for several, minutes before it's arrival or after it's departure!

Still primitive for this day and age!

A decent rail service to the Shoalhaven and beyond is long overdue.