Rent the Musical has arrived in Sutherland Shire - the first musical to debut at the new Pavilion Performing Arts Centre at Sutherland.
Rent is produced by Miranda Musical Theatre Company, which has been active in the community for more than 50 years. Rent also marks the first performance cast this side of the COVID-19 pandemic, as theatre closures and venue renovations meant the usual seasons were delayed.
But they're back and from March 22-26, the on stage performances kick into action.
The rock musical is a crowd favourite. Based loosely on Puccini's La Boheme, Rent is a pop-cultural phenomenon that follows a group of impoverished young artists living in New York's Lower East Side, learning to love and find their voice amidst the backdrop of the growing AIDS/HIV epidemic in the 1990s.
This Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical continues to resonate with audiences nearly three decades after it opened on Broadway, written by famed musical legend Jonathan Larson, who sadly passed away on the day of Rent's first preview performance. His legacy continues to live on through Rent, as well as his other most famous work Tick, Tick...Boom!
MMTC's production of Rent will be Directed by Garth Saville, with Musical Direction by Danielle Fuller and Choreography by Mia Pimentel. The staging of the show will also highlight the new features of the Pavilion Performing Arts Centre including an impressive fly tower, state of the art lighting and sound, and improved patron experience include greater accessibility, seating and bar areas.
Rent will also feature a range of talented performers and creatives from across St George and Sutherland Shire including Natasha Tsafis (Illawong) as Mimi, Rachel Amanda Thomas (Rockdale) as Joanne, Haji Myrteza (Rockdale) as Collins and Daniel Simpson (Kareela) as Benny.
A musical with nine-talented lead cast at the helm, the production also features Sam Anderson as Mark, Tyler Hoggard as Roger, Jess Hoggard as Maureen and Barry Backhouse as Angel. The remaining ensemble consists of 12 talented singers, dancers and actors who will help bring this timeless story to life onstage.
"Sutherland Shire Council invested over $40 million in renovating and refurbishing this historical theatre, with a focus on creating a hub in the community allowing people to access and experience world class entertainment, and we are honoured to be given the first opportunity to produce a musical in this space and showcase to the community all it has to offer," MMTC President Meredith Simpson said.
There will be six exclusive performances only.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
