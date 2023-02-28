Casual and relaxed dining for the whole family at Nor East Cafe & Bistro Advertising Feature

Nor East Café and Bistro at Tradies in Caringbah offers excellent food, Three Pence Roasters coffee, friendly service and a fabulous atmosphere. Picture supplied.

Compliments fly when diners tuck into the renowned prawn curry at Nor East Café & Bistro at Tradies in Caringbah.

Group manager, Jason McMaster said the style at both venues was modern Australian cuisine with a focus on fresh, seasonal produce plus they catered for all tastes and appetites.



"Our $15 seasonal weekday lunch specials are popular. Nor East is known for its $115 seafood platter for two, with oysters, prawns, catch of the day, seared scallops, salt and pepper squid, grilled Atlantic salmon, salad, chips and fresh seasonal fruit," Jason said.



It's a casual, relaxed and friendly ambiance throughout this venue. The natural light, greenery and finishes create a welcoming atmosphere that's perfect for casual catch ups and everyone is welcome. During the week, diners are predominantly couples and social groups while families and children who love The Play Space, food and atmosphere visit on weekends.



Nor East has a great kids menu (including gluten-free options) with a dedicated, supervised space just for kids with toys, games and play equipment.



With two car parks, on-street parking, parents room and accessible toilets, Nor East's location on the second floor of Tradies Caringbah offers fantastic views towards the Sydney CBD.

