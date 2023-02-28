Al fresco dining with a French flavour at Bitton Oatley Advertising Feature

The outdoor space at Bitton Oatley is beautifully landscaped to suit all kinds of functions and special events. Picture supplied

If a trip to France is beyond the budget then a visit to Bitton Oatley might be just the thing to satisfy your craving for fabulous French food.

Managing director David Bitton said the cosy bistro offers an authentic dining experience inspired by the country that gave us the croissant and the croquembouche.

It is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as being available for special events and functions.

"We opened our first restaurant in 2000 and simple, classic French dishes have been on the menu ever since," David said. You can choose from Croque Monsieur, French crepes, classic omelettes, Eggs Benedict or Steak Frites as well as many other delicious dishes.

With its relaxed atmosphere the cafe offers family friendly dining. There's even a children's menu for tiny diners 12 years and under.

"Along with the excellent service the Bitton name is famous for, our Oatley location also boasts a large terrace and garden area perfect for al fresco dining," David said.

"The space is beautifully landscaped to suit functions of all types including cocktail parties, birthday celebrations, formal sit-down dinners, baptisms and weddings.

"We can cater for all your needs and create special memories that will last a lifetime."