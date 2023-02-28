Hughes MP Jenny Ware flies the flag for community concerns Advertising Feature

Jenny Ware MP is always out in the electorate talking to local organisations. Picture supplied

It has been a busy start to 2023 for Federal MP for Hughes Jenny Ware.

"It was great to celebrate Australia Day, citizenship ceremonies and Lunar New Year over the past few weeks," Ms Ware said.

"As our schools have now returned, it has been a privilege to have met many of our student leadership teams, our P&C organisations and OOSHs and to hear about the different schools' plans and objectives for the year ahead.

"Many of you are writing to me about cost-of-living pressures.

"Interest rate increases have stretched mortgage holders and small businesses, energy bills have skyrocketed and our everyday costs such as food and petrol continue to increase.

"Inflation is now more than seven per cent, which is eating into wages and salaries as well as self-funded retirees and those on fixed incomes.

"Part of my role is to hold the Labor Government to account and let it know the impacts of cost of living pressures in Hughes. Please contact my office at any time if you would like to discuss these issues.

"Many of our flags have suffered from the fierce weather conditions over the last few years.

"I have Australian, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags available upon request for local community organisations. Thank you to the many organisations that have now been presented with new flags.

"I returned to Canberra for the first parliamentary sitting fortnight of 2023 and spoke on a broad range of issues including paid parental leave, girls and women in science, investigating nuclear energy, housing affordability, preventing youth suicide and the Stroke Foundation's excellent work in educating us about prevention and treatment of stroke.

"All of my speeches are located on my website.

"I also had the opportunity to meet with Professor Patrick McGorry to discuss issues around youth mental health and how we can provide better services and improve young lives within our Hughes community.

"The Stronger Communities Programme Round 8 is now open to community organisations seeking grants for capital projects. I encourage all groups to write to me requesting an EOI.

"I am looking forward to the official opening of the refurbished Pavilion Performing Arts Centre which is a state-of-the art, multi-purpose venue with world class technical facilities and seating for up to 686 patrons.

"We are home to high calibre local performing arts companies and enthusiastic audiences. This will now provide a venue for their work as well as an exciting selection of Australian and international entertainment.

"Towards the end of last year I sent out a 60 Second Survey to find out what is important within the Hughes electorate. Thank you to all who have responded.

"I am still going through the many responses which will help to formulate my work into the future."

The survey can still be completed online at https://www.jennyware.com.au/community-feedback.