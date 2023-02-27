Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Clean Up Australia Day Returns to Georges River

It's no secret that our region is an amazing part of Sydney, with so much natural beauty. That's why I'm calling on all residents to take part in Clean Up Australia Day coming very soon on Sunday, 5 March.
There are the shores of the Georges River and waterways that attract an abundance of local wildlife, and there are so many green open spaces as well as peaceful residential pockets and vibrant town centres. All these need to be constantly cleaned and monitored.
I recognise that our Council staff do an excellent job in maintaining the Georges River Local Government Area. However, I ardently believe that reducing litter is everyone's responsibility, so let's all do our part to continue making this a great place to live.
Council is supporting an encouraging number of set community events in partnership with Clean Up Australia Day. These event locations include Oatley Pleasure Grounds; Hurstville Community Garden, Kempt Field and Woodville Park in Hurstville; Poulton Park in South Hurstville; Murdock Crescent Reserve and Evatt Park in Lugarno; Lime Kiln Bay Wetlands; Hogben Park in Kogarah; and Claydon Reserve in Kogarah Bay.
So please join in because clean ups are a great way to bring the community together, raise awareness and start a conversation about reducing waste. It's a prime opportunity for our residents to come together to achieve cleaner outcomes for the community and environment.
Find out more about the sites and register to join on the Clean Up Australia Day page.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
