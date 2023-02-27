St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Clean Up Australia Day Returns to Georges River

JG
By Jim Gainsford
February 28 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georges River mayor Nick Katris.

It's no secret that our region is an amazing part of Sydney, with so much natural beauty. That's why I'm calling on all residents to take part in Clean Up Australia Day coming very soon on Sunday, 5 March.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.