Prime Minister visits Peakhurst Park

The Georges River community had a special visitor at Peakhurst Park last week.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese joined Georges River mayor Nick Katris and Councillors Ashvini Ambihaipahar, Lou Konjarski, Peter Mahoney and local sporting groups on site to celebrate the installation of an automatic irrigation system and natural playing surface upgrades on Field 1.
The rejuvenation of the sports field means local groups and schools can continue to play the sports they love every week throughout the year.
The project received $500,000 in funding from the Australian Government through the Community Development Grants program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.