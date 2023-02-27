St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Prime Minister visits Peakhurst Park

Updated February 27 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 3:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with Councillors Ashvini Ambihaipahar, Peter Mahoney and Mayor Nick Katris at Peakhurst Park.

The Georges River community had a special visitor at Peakhurst Park last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.