St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Demolition timetable for Kogarah War Memorial Pool outlined

JG
By Jim Gainsford
February 28 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Preliminary work will start in March/April for the demolition of the Kogarah War Memorial Pool at Carss Park. Picture: Chris Lane

A timetable for the demolition of the Kogarah War Memorial Pool at Carss Park and remediation of the site was outlined at Georges River Council this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.