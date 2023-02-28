Demolition timetable for Kogarah War Memorial Pool outlined

A timetable for the demolition of the Kogarah War Memorial Pool at Carss Park and remediation of the site was outlined at Georges River Council this week.
The Development Application for the demolition of existing pool and ancillary structures, remediation of contaminated land, earthworks and associated landscaping works including a memorial wall was approved by the South Sydney Planning Panel on 31 May, 2021.
Preliminary work will start in March/April and involve the removal of 54 trees from the site.
The demolition and remediation works are expected to take 18 months.
The details were outlined in a council report in response to a Question with Notice by Councillor Natalie Mort.
"Demolition of existing pool and ancillary structures, remediation of contaminated land, earthworks and associated landscaping works (including memorial wall) and use of the land for open space and recreation purposes will be a multi-contractor project requiring significant project management rigor to mitigate impact to the community and environment," the council report said.
"It is anticipated that the Carss Park Flats carpark will be closed for up to twelve (12) months to mitigate risks to community safety while demolition and remediation works are ongoing."
"To minimise parking issues to the community, conditions of the DA state that a temporary car park must be developed on Carlton Crescent, while temporary signal control systems are installed to enable the safe and expanded use of the Carss Bush Park Hill carpark.
"Parking located at the end of Carwar Avenue, adjacent to the Carss Park Life Saving Hall, will remain open where possible during the works
" Council will work with demolition and remediation contractors to ensure safe access to the Men's Shed remains possible during the project. Ongoing communication will occur with community stakeholders influenced by the work prior to any changes in use or access."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
