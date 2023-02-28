St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Lee Evans and Maryanne Stuart compete for the third time in Heathcote

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
February 28 2023 - 1:00pm
The Heathcote electorate boundaries stretch from Bulli in the south to Sutherland in the north. Picture supplied

Lee Evans and Maryanne Stuart go head to head in the seat of Heathcote for the third time on March 25.

