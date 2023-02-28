Lee Evans and Maryanne Stuart go head to head in the seat of Heathcote for the third time on March 25.
Mr Evans was a clear winner in 2015 and 2019, but the odds favour Ms Stewart on this occasion.
The southern boundary of the electorate has moved further into the Illawarra and the five per cent margin Mr Evans enjoyed after the last election has gone.
On the new boundaries, Labor has a 1.7 per cent margin.
The third known candidate in the contest is Cooper Riach, representing the Greens.
Both Mr Evans and Ms Stuart are life-long residents and have raised their families in the electorate.
Mr Evans worked in the food industry before entering Parliament.
A qualified chef, he was the Food Supply and Purchasing Manager for the Olympic Village in 2000, was employed by TAFE NSW as a Hospitality and Tourism Teacher and later owned and operated a wholesale gourmet food business.
Ms Stuart is the lead community organiser at the Australian Conservation Foundation, "helping volunteers to campaign and advocate for change to address the climate and nature extinction crisis".
Ms Stuart said, from her campaigning she was "feeling people are ready for change, and they are disillusioned with this government, especially with issues like education, health and privatisation".
Major local issues included roads and trains, she said.
Ms Stuart said the entire length of Heathcote Road needed to be duplicated, and she has been talking to shadow roads minister John Graham, but they were not ready to make an announcement.
Ms Stuart said there was a strong feeling in the electorate the Cronulla line was receiving priority and travellers from Loftus to the south were being disadvantaged.
"We have announced that we will do a study, including talking to people about their needs," she said.
Mr Evans said the response he was receiving on the hustings was "positive" and "there doesn't seem to be a sense of people wanting change".
"They are very happy with Dom [Premier Dominic Perrottet]. He was at Engadine last week and got a great reception."
Mr Evans said the Liberals had a forward plan for infrastructure.
"Everything comes down to the budget," he said.
"If you don't have a strong economy you can't do anything, which was the situation with the previous government."
Mr Evans said the Heathcote Road bridge duplication, for which he had fought the bureaucracy, would soon be finished and completing the M6 extension was still very much part of the Liberals' infrastructure program.
Ms Stuart said she did not believe the fact she is standing for the third time will be a turn-off for voters.
"People see it as a positive," she said.
"They see how determined and hard working I am.
"They are aware of how Mr Evans is Missing in Action."
Mr Evans said Ms Stuart had been "peddling this line", which was both "untrue and an absolute insult".
"I have embedded myself in the community," he said.
"What goes on Facebook is just a small part of my work," he said.
"The majority of the things I do is helping people, helping families get things done."
Mr Evans said the electoral redistribution had taken the boundaries back to near what they were when he first won the seat in 2011.
Ms Stuart's election campaign was launched by federal Minister for the Environment Tanya Plibersek.
"The contrast between candidates like Maryanne and the Coalition couldn't be more clear," Ms Plibersek said.
"Here we have someone who is working every day to make things better for everyone.
"We have a plan. We have a vision.
"All we need is to take seats like Heathcote to make it a reality."
Cooper Riach, the Greens candidate for Heathcote, has just graduated from UNSW with a Bachelor of Science majoring in Biotechnology.
Mr Riach, 22, has lived with his family in Bundeena, "on Dharawal country", since 2014.
"I decided to run to give young people hope for the future, and to give a voice to our communities and our environment," he said.
"As a young person it is often hard to have hope for the future, given that we will be facing the costs and consequences of climate inaction by this current government," he said. "I have hope, and I want to share this hope with my generation.
"Because we already have the knowledge and technology to solve the crises we face, all that's missing is the political will to act. I believe that parliament should have a great diversity of views and backgrounds, and I believe that we need more people in NSW parliament with a scientific background.
"With more Greens in both houses of parliament we can push the next government to implement the solutions we already know we can achieve.
Mr Riach has been active in the campaign against Peabody's Helensburgh coal mine and pollution of the Royal National Park.
He said, if elected, he will work with fellow Greens to achieve the policies detailed on the party's website. "I am eager to employ evidence-based policies which put community and ecological needs at the forefront."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
